West African leaders plan to mediate in Gambia on Friday: Gambia TV

BANJUL (Reuters) - A delegation of West African leaders - including the presidents of Liberia, Mauritania and Guinea - are due to arrive in Gambia on Friday as part of a mediation mission, Gambian state television announced late on Thursday.

Countries in the region launched a military operation on Thursday to install new President Adama Barrow in office and oust longtime leader Yahya Jammeh. But the advance was halted to allow for one last round of mediation, a senior regional official earlier said.