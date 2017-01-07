FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. warns citizens against visiting tourist spot Gambia
January 7, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. warns citizens against visiting tourist spot Gambia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man jogs on the beach in Bakau, Gambia December 15, 2016.Afolabi Sotunde

DAKAR (Reuters) - The United States warned its citizens against visiting the tourist destination of Gambia on Saturday, and told those there to considering leaving, citing the risk of unrest as President Yahya Jammeh digs in despite losing an election.

"The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens against travel to The Gambia because of the potential for civil unrest and violence in the near future," the statement on its website said. It said the supreme court hearing on Jan. 10 of Jammeh's challenge to the result that elected his rival Adama Barrow was a potential flashpoint for violence.

"U.S. citizens should consider departing on commercial flights and other transportation," the statement said.

Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams

