Gambia's vice president quits after two decades in role: sources
January 19, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 9 months ago

Gambia's vice president quits after two decades in role: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gambia's Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy arrives for the international mediation on Gambia election conflict in Banjul, Gambia December 13, 2016 REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia’s Vice President Isatou Njie Saidy, who has been in the role since 1997, has quit, a government source and a family member told Reuters on Thursday.

Saidy is the highest level official to abandon President Yahya Jammeh’s camp in his stand-off with opposition leader Adama Barrow, who won an election in December.

Abubakar Senghore, Gambia’s minister for higher education, has also quit, the sources said.

Reporting by Tim Cocks; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland

