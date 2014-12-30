Gambia president Jammeh lands in Chad: witness

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - Gambia President Yahya Jammeh landed in the capital of Chad on Tuesday in an aircraft bearing Gambia’s national colors, a Reuters witness said, the first recorded sighting of the leader since gunfire erupted around the presidential palace in Banjul overnight.

Local diplomats and media said Jammeh was abroad, either in France or Dubai, when the violence broke out. The government in Gambia has denied reports of an attempted coup. Further details of Jammeh’s flight schedule could not immediately be obtained.