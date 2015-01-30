Tennessee man charged in failed Gambia coup attempt

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Prosecutors have charged a third U.S. citizen in connection with a deadly attempt to overthrow the government of the tiny African nation of Gambia in late December, the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota said on Friday.

The charges against Alagie Barrow, 41, from Tennessee, are the latest stemming from the Dec. 30 attempt to overthrow Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, the impoverished nation’s longtime president.

Barrow was charged in U.S. District Court in Minnesota with conspiring to invade a friendly country from the United States and a weapons violation, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The coup attempt fell apart when state house guards opened fire on attacking plotters who had hoped to install Texas businessman Cherno Njie as interim leader. One assault team was killed and the other attackers fled, according to U.S. authorities.

Barrow was among the main planners of the coup, which included shipping arms and equipment to Gambia. Barrow was supposed to escort Njie to the presidential palace when it was seized, the statement said.

Barrow and Njie were arrested on their returns to the United States, the statement said.

Federal prosecutors have charged Njie and Papa Faal, a former U.S. Army sergeant from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, with conspiring to carry out a coup and a weapons violation. Both are U.S. citizens with ties to Gambia.

Faal pleaded guilty to those charges on Thursday.