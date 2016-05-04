FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gameloft loses appeal to suspend Vivendi's bid : AMF watchdog
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
May 4, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Gameloft loses appeal to suspend Vivendi's bid : AMF watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Gameloft GLFT.PA lost an appeal to suspend Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) unsolicited tender offer, France’s AMF market watchdog said on Wednesday, setting May 27 as the deadline for a bid for the French video game maker.

Gameloft had filed a request to suspend the bid so that a separate complaint against the declaration of compliance related to the takeover bid by Vivendi could be examined. That second legal procedure is still ongoing.

Vivendi, which has refocused its business around Universal Music Group and pay-TV business Canal+ Group, wants to re-enter the video games business to boost its position in the content and media sector, having disposed of Activision Blizzard in 2013 to reduce its debt pile.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan

