Cambodian athlete fails doping test
September 25, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Cambodian athlete fails doping test

Peter Rutherford

1 Min Read

INCHEON South Korea (Reuters) - The Asian Games were hit by a second anti-doping violation on Thursday when the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said Cambodian soft tennis player Yi Sophany had tested positive.

The OCA said in a statement her urine specimen, collected in pre-competition testing on Sept. 16, was found to contain the banned weight loss drug Sibutramine.

The news comes two days after the Asian Games announced its first positive test.

Tajikistan soccer player Khurshed Beknazarov was thrown out of the multi-sport event in South Korea after his test showed the presence of the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

