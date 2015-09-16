FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
List of host cities for the Asian Games
#Sports News
September 16, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

List of host cities for the Asian Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - List of host cities of the Asian Games, first held in 1951, after Hangzhou, China was awarded the 2022 Games.

1951 - New Delhi, India

1954 - Manila, Philippines

1958 - Tokyo, Japan

1962 - Jakarta, Indonesia

1966 - Bangkok, Thailand

1970 - Bangkok, Thailand

1974 - Tehran, Iran

1978 - Bangkok, Thailand

1982 - New Delhi, India

1986 - Seoul, South Korea

1990 - Beijing, China

1994 - Hiroshima, Japan

1998 - Bangkok, Thailand

2002 - Busan, South Korea

2006 - Doha, Qatar

2010 - Guangzhou, China

2014 - Incheon, South Korea

2018 - Jakarta, Indonesia

2022 - Hangzhou, China

Compiled by Julian Linden

