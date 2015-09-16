List of host cities for the Asian Games

(Reuters) - List of host cities of the Asian Games, first held in 1951, after Hangzhou, China was awarded the 2022 Games.
1951 - New Delhi, India
1954 - Manila, Philippines
1958 - Tokyo, Japan
1962 - Jakarta, Indonesia
1966 - Bangkok, Thailand
1970 - Bangkok, Thailand
1974 - Tehran, Iran
1978 - Bangkok, Thailand
1982 - New Delhi, India
1986 - Seoul, South Korea
1990 - Beijing, China
1994 - Hiroshima, Japan
1998 - Bangkok, Thailand
2002 - Busan, South Korea
2006 - Doha, Qatar
2010 - Guangzhou, China
2014 - Incheon, South Korea
2018 - Jakarta, Indonesia
2022 - Hangzhou, China
