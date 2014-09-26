FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Incheon official dies of suspected heart attack
#Sports News
September 26, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Incheon official dies of suspected heart attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INCHEON South Korea (Reuters) - An Asian Games official has died due to a suspected heart attack, South Korean police said on Friday.

The mediator, whose name has not been released, woke up early on Friday complaining of chest pain and called out to a colleague for help, Moon Jun-kyu of Incheon police told Reuters by telephone.

The victim’s family said the deceased had suffered from high blood pressure, Moon added, with officials confirming the referee was dead on arrival at hospital.

Games organisers said the official had been due to mediate in athletics road races such as marathons and race walks.

The athletics events at the 17th Asiad begin on Saturday.

Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
