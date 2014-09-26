China's Zhou sets clean and jerk world record, wins gold

China's Zhou Lulu shouts as she prepares to compete in the women's over 75kg snatch weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

INCHEON South Korea (Reuters) - Chinese weightlifter Zhou Lulu set a clean and jerk world record of 192 kilograms to win gold in the women’s +75kg category at the Asian Games on Friday.

Zhou added 2kg to Russian Tatiana Kashirna’s previous mark set last year in Poland.

The London Olympics champion also hoisted 142kg in the snatch component to record an overall lift of 334kg but seemed completely underwhelmed at becoming the Asian Games champion.

“Nothing special about it,” she said, her world record barely meriting a mention.

Zhou preferred to focus on the negatives.

“I don’t feel like I performed well in the snatch,” she added of her lift which set a new Asian Games record.

Kazakhstan’s Mariya Grabovetskaya took the silver with a total lift of 302kg while Thailand’s Chitchanok Pulsabsakul lifted 292kg for the bronze at the Moonlight Festival Garden Weightlifting Venue.

Zhou’s team mate, Yang Zhe, won gold in the men’s -105kg category with just two clean lifts.

He lifted 186kg in the snatch on his first go, then failed twice at 191, before lifting 217kg in his first clean and jerk attempt and failing with this final two.