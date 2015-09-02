FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
List of host cities for Commonwealth Games
#Sports News
September 2, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

List of host cities for Commonwealth Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUCKLAND (Reuters) - List of previous and future host cities of the Commonwealth Games, after Durban, South Africa was awarded the 2022 edition on Wednesday.

1930 - Hamilton, Canada

1934 - London, England

1938 - Sydney, Australia

* no games in 1942 or 1946 because of World War Two *

1950 - Auckland, New Zealand

1954 - Vancouver, Canada

1958 - Cardiff, Wales

1962 - Perth, Australia

1966 - Kingston, Jamaica

1970 - Edinburgh, Scotland

1974 - Christchurch, New Zealand

1978 - Edmonton, Canada

1982 - Brisbane, Australia

1986 - Edinburgh, Scotland

1990 - Auckland, New Zealand

1994 - Victoria, Canada

1998 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2002 - Manchester, England

2006 - Melbourne, Australia

2010 - New Delhi, India

2014 - Glasgow, Scotland

2018 - Gold Coast, Australia

2022 - Durban, South Africa

Compiled by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
