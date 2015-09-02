List of host cities for Commonwealth Games

AUCKLAND (Reuters) - List of previous and future host cities of the Commonwealth Games, after Durban, South Africa was awarded the 2022 edition on Wednesday.
1930 - Hamilton, Canada
1934 - London, England
1938 - Sydney, Australia
* no games in 1942 or 1946 because of World War Two *
1950 - Auckland, New Zealand
1954 - Vancouver, Canada
1958 - Cardiff, Wales
1962 - Perth, Australia
1966 - Kingston, Jamaica
1970 - Edinburgh, Scotland
1974 - Christchurch, New Zealand
1978 - Edmonton, Canada
1982 - Brisbane, Australia
1986 - Edinburgh, Scotland
1990 - Auckland, New Zealand
1994 - Victoria, Canada
1998 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2002 - Manchester, England
2006 - Melbourne, Australia
2010 - New Delhi, India
2014 - Glasgow, Scotland
2018 - Gold Coast, Australia
2022 - Durban, South Africa
