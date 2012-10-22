FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IRN-BRU to bring Scottish fizz to Commonwealth Games
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 22, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

IRN-BRU to bring Scottish fizz to Commonwealth Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Athletes competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will be able to toast their medal wins with a glass of Scotland’s “other” national drink - not whisky, but bright orange, fizzy Irn-Bru.

Scottish soft drinks maker A.G. Barr Plc will offer the drink - made to a secret recipe - and other brands including Strathmore water at all Games venues after it signed up on Monday to sponsor the event.

Games organizers are hoping for a commercial success after the popularity of the London Olympics this summer, and want to attract the likes of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to the competition.

Bolt, who won three Olympic golds in London to match his 2008 haul, would be a huge attraction. He did not run in the 2010 Games in Delhi.

Barr, which is seeking to expand through a merger with British rival Britvic, has been producing Irn-Bru for more than a century and likes to call it Scotland’s “other national drink” alongside whisky.

Held every four years, the Games are a multi-sports event featuring 71 teams from countries in the Commonwealth - most of them with historic ties to former colonial power Britain.

Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.