Rowdy Russian military athletes deported after boozy flight

SEOUL (Reuters) - Several Russian athletes gunning for gold at the Military World Games in South Korea have instead been deported without setting foot outside Incheon airport after getting drunk and causing a commotion on their flight from Moscow.

An official from Incheon International Airport Police told Reuters on Friday: “Complaints were received from inside the plane before it landed that the Russians were shouting, drinking and making noise.”

The official said police took them into custody as soon as they arrived in South Korea.

“The nine were then transferred to the immigration office. They were booked without physical detention for violating aviation security law.”

An official from Korea’s immigration service confirmed the nine had been deported on Friday.

Police confirmed local media reports that said the Russians “drank whiskey and vodka, and walked around shouting” on the plane and that they refused to show their passports until a representative of the Russian consulate was present.

You Ji-hyun, spokeswoman for the Games, said: “Among the nine not all were athletes but the exact number is unknown.”

The Games, organized by the International Military Sports Council (CISM), have been held every four years since 1995.

This year’s event, being held in the central city of Mungyeong from Oct. 2-11, is expected to draw some 7,000 competitors from 117 countries.

The Games feature many traditional big-event sports such as basketball, boxing, swimming and shooting, but also showcase unique events such as the ‘naval pentathlon’.