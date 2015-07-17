Peru swimmer admits on Facebook to positive dope test

Jul 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Mauricio Fiol of Peru celebrates after placing second in the men's 200m butterfly swimming final during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Aquatics UTS Centre and Field House. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (Reuters) - Peruvian swimmer Mauricio Fiol, Pan American Games silver medalist in the 200 meter butterfly, said on his Facebook page on Thursday that he had failed a post-race drug test.

Pan Am Games officials would not confirm the swimmer’s confession.

Fiol placed second behind Brazil’s Leonardo de Deus in Tuesday’s 200m butterfly final, clocking a Peruvian record of one minute, 55.15 seconds.

“Today is a very difficult day for me, because I just found out that I tested positive in the anti-doping test,” Fiol posted in Spanish on his Facebook page.

”I am very confused because I am always one who promotes the fair play, hard work, and with a lot of effort I get to my goals.

“I do not understand what happened. I apologize to the whole country, to my club, my family, my coaches, my sponsors.”

Fiol said that he was in touch with authorities to determine what happens next.