Four more Pan Am athletes booted after positive dope tests

TORONTO (Reuters) - Four more athletes have been kicked out of the Pan American Games after testing positive for banned substances, the international organization which runs the quadrennial multi-sport competition said on Tuesday.

The four confirmed tests brings to eight the number of athletes removed from the Games for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Three of the positive tests came from the wrestling competition, Argentine Luz Vazquez, a bronze medal winner in the women’s freestyle 69kg weight class; Nicaraguan Elverine Jimenez and Paraguay’s Stephanie Bragayrac.

Honduran boxer Merin Zalazar produced the other positive test, according to a statement from the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) on the Games’ website.

Mexican weightlifter Cinthya Vanessa Dominguez Lara and baseball players Nelson Gomez (Puerto Rico), Mario Mercedes Castillo (Dominican Republic) and Javier Jesus Ortiz Angulo (Colombia) had earlier failed doping tests.