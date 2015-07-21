FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four more Pan Am athletes booted after positive dope tests
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 21, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Four more Pan Am athletes booted after positive dope tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Four more athletes have been kicked out of the Pan American Games after testing positive for banned substances, the international organization which runs the quadrennial multi-sport competition said on Tuesday.

The four confirmed tests brings to eight the number of athletes removed from the Games for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Three of the positive tests came from the wrestling competition, Argentine Luz Vazquez, a bronze medal winner in the women’s freestyle 69kg weight class; Nicaraguan Elverine Jimenez and Paraguay’s Stephanie Bragayrac.

Honduran boxer Merin Zalazar produced the other positive test, according to a statement from the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) on the Games’ website.

Mexican weightlifter Cinthya Vanessa Dominguez Lara and baseball players Nelson Gomez (Puerto Rico), Mario Mercedes Castillo (Dominican Republic) and Javier Jesus Ortiz Angulo (Colombia) had earlier failed doping tests.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.