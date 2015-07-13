Canadian, U.S. and Mexican shooters earn Rio berths

TORONTO (Reuters) - American Connor Davis, Mexico’s Goretti Zumaya and Canada’s Amanda Chudoba won the gold medal in their respective shooting events at the Pan American Games on Monday to earn automatic berths to next year’s Rio Olympics.

Davis, 22, posted a Pan Am finals record 202.5 points to secure the gold in the men’s 10m air rifle while Venezuela’s Julio Iemma, 30, also earned a Rio berth by finishing second with 202.2 points.

Zumaya, 18, set a Pan Am finals record with a 204.8 point performance in the women’s 10m air rifle. Argentina’s Fernanda Russo, 15, earned 204.7 points to earn the silver medal and also punch her Rio ticket.

Chudoba, 25, edged American Kayle Browning in a shootoff after they both hit 11 of their targets in the final.

The events are among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games offering athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year.