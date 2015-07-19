FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. men dominate Pan Am skeet podium; earn Rio berth
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 19, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. men dominate Pan Am skeet podium; earn Rio berth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Thomas Bayer and Dustin Perry qualified the United States for the skeet shooting competition at the Rio Olympics after winning gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s event at the Pan American Games on Sunday.

Bayer, who competed in the shooting world championships in 2010, and Perry, who finished first in skeet at the 2014 USA Shooting national championships, claimed the two available Rio berths at stake while Cuba’s Juan Rodriguez took bronze.

The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games offering the winning country a berth in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year.

Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.