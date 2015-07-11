FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's Riveros wins women's triathlon, earns Rio berth
July 11, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Chile's Riveros wins women's triathlon, earns Rio berth

Frank Pingue

1 Min Read

Jul 11, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Barbara Riveros of Chile leads Flora Duffy of Bermuda during the running portion in the Triathlon during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Ontario Place West Channel. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (Reuters) - Chile’s Barbara Riveros won the gold medal in women’s triathlon at the Pan American Games on Saturday to earn an automatic qualifying spot for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Riveros, currently fifth in the world in the International Triathlon Union’s women’s rankings, finished with a time of 1:57:18 under sunny skies in Toronto to go one better than the silver she won at the 2011 Pan Ams in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mexico’s Paola Diaz finished in second place, 29 seconds behind Riveros, while Bermuda’s Flora Duffy finished 37 seconds later, placing third.

Women’s triathlon is one of a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year.

