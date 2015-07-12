Brazil's Wu claims Pan Am shooting gold, Olympic berth

(Reuters) - Brazil’s Felipe Almeida Wu took gold in the men’s 10 meter air pistol at the Pan American Games on Sunday, clinching an automatic qualifying spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Wu, silver medalist in the air rifle at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympics, finished with a total score of 201.8 to edge out American Jay Shi, who took silver with 199.0.

Ecuador’s Mario Vinueza Delgado grabbed bronze to complete the podium.

The men’s air pistol is one of a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games which offer athletes a chance to secure spots in next year’s Rio Olympics.