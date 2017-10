MADRID (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish wind power company Gamesa GAM.MC leapt 14 percent after a stock market suspension was lifted on Friday following the announcement of a revenue-boosting sale of four U.S. wind farms for $888 million.

The stock was 13.9 percent higher at 2.59 euros ($3.44) at 1044 GMT in trading on the Madrid bourse. ($1 = 0.7534 euros)