Spain's Gamesa buys half of Adwen from Areva for 60 million euros

Wells Fargo's unit to sell fund administration business
Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed to sell its fund administration business - Wells Fargo Global Fund Services (GFS) - to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc .
MADRID Spain's Gamesa (GAM.MC) said on Thursday it has acquired 50 percent of offshore wind turbine Adwen from Areva (AREVA.PA) for 60 million euros ($67.5 million) after a merger between the Spanish wind-farm manufacturer and Siemens (SIEGn.DE).
When Siemens and Gamesa agreed their merger in June, they specified that Areva had three months to decide whether it wanted to buy out Gamesa's 50 percent Adwen stake, or sell it to them.
In the mean time Generale Electric made an offer for some of Adwen's assets, but Areva rejected that advance last month.
Adwen has contracts to build 1,500 megawatts of offshore wind power generating capacity on the French coast for utilities Engie and Iberdrola. These were awarded at above-market prices, but come with obligations to build factories and create jobs in France.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Matthias Blamont)
WARSAW Polish billionaire Sebastian Kulczyk could team up with private equity funds in a potential joint bid for SABMiller's central and eastern European beer brands, Puls Biznesu daily said on Thursday quoting unnamed sources.
TOKYO Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , Japan's leading drug maker, is ready to spend as much as $15 billion for possible acquisitions in a bid to expand its business in the United States, the Financial Times reported.