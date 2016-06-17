FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens/Gamesa interested in buying Adwen: Siemens spokesman
June 17, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

Siemens/Gamesa interested in buying Adwen: Siemens spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The new wind joint venture created by the merger of Spanish wind group Gamesa and the wind operations of Siemens is interested in buying French nuclear company Areva’s stake in Gamesa-Areva offshore wind joint venture Adwen, a Siemens France spokesman said on Friday.

Speaking after Siemens and Gamesa sealed their deal to create the world’s biggest builder of windfarms, he nevertheless said Areva had decided it wanted to study other potential options for a three month period.

“Siemens is interested in Areva’s wind power activities, which is why it has given Areva a put option to sell its 50% Adwen stake,” the spokesman said.

He added that should Gamesa and Siemens end up owning 100 percent of Adwen, they would honor all its contractual obligations.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Andrew Callus

