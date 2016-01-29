FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens hires Goldman Sachs for possible Gamesa deal: sources
#Technology News
January 29, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Siemens hires Goldman Sachs for possible Gamesa deal: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Siemens logo is pictured on an office building of Siemens AG in Munich May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

FRANKFURT/MADRID (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise it on a possible deal to buy Spanish wind farm manufacturer and operator Gamesa GAM.MC, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

One of the people said it was still unclear what the structure of such a deal could be.

Siemens declined to comment on the matter.

Shares in Gamesa earlier jumped more than 20 percent after a media report that Siemens may be interested in making a takeover offer.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Andres Gonzalez; Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
