Gamesa, Siemens wind power tie up 'roughly' merger of equals: source

Hubs are pictured at Siemens Wind Power's port of export in Esbjerg June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

MADRID (Reuters) - The potential tie-up between Spanish energy firm Gamesa GAM.MC and Siemens’s (SIEGn.DE) wind business would involve the German engineering group owning just over half, a source directly involved in the talks said.

“It is roughly a merger of equals. Pending the final valuations, Siemens would have slightly more than 50 percent while Gamesa’s shareholders would retain the rest,” the source said on Friday on condition of anonymity.

The source added that the corporate headquarters of the combined entity would be located in Spain.