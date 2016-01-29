FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gamesa, Siemens wind power tie up 'roughly' merger of equals: source
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 29, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Gamesa, Siemens wind power tie up 'roughly' merger of equals: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hubs are pictured at Siemens Wind Power's port of export in Esbjerg June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

MADRID (Reuters) - The potential tie-up between Spanish energy firm Gamesa GAM.MC and Siemens’s (SIEGn.DE) wind business would involve the German engineering group owning just over half, a source directly involved in the talks said.

“It is roughly a merger of equals. Pending the final valuations, Siemens would have slightly more than 50 percent while Gamesa’s shareholders would retain the rest,” the source said on Friday on condition of anonymity.

The source added that the corporate headquarters of the combined entity would be located in Spain.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.