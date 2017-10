Siemens hires Goldman Sachs for possible Gamesa deal: sources

A Siemens logo is pictured on an office building of Siemens AG in Munich May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

FRANKFURT/MADRID (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise it on a possible deal to buy Spanish wind farm manufacturer and operator Gamesa GAM.MC, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

One of the people said it was still unclear what the structure of such a deal could be.

Siemens declined to comment on the matter.

Shares in Gamesa earlier jumped more than 20 percent after a media report that Siemens may be interested in making a takeover offer.