Gamesa, SunEdison joint wind projects talks stall

MADRID (Reuters) - Talks on a possible joint venture between Spanish wind farm manufacturer Gamesa GAM.MC and U.S. firm SunEdison Inc SUNE.N have stalled, a Gamesa spokeswoman said on Monday.

“The negotiations with SunEdison have not advanced,” the spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that the project was not included in the Spanish company’s 2015-2017 strategic plan.

Gamesa said on July 2 it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SunEdison to jointly develop wind projects with a total joint capacity of one gigawatt.

The joint venture was expected to have been signed at the end of last year.

“Although these projects are not in Gamesa’s backlog it was a promising pipeline on which to base part of Gamesa’s good outlook for the coming years and as a result it could negatively affect the stock today,” Haitong research said in a note.

Gamesa shares were down 3.7 percent at 0958 GMT at 14.5 euros, leading losses on the Ibex .IBEX which was down 0.29 percent.