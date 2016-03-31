FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Final Fantasy XV game information unveiled
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Technology News
March 31, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Final Fantasy XV game information unveiled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Japan’s Square Enix unveiled details surrounding its much anticipated console game “Final Fantasy XV” to thousands of fans -- some wearing fancy dress -- at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The “Final Fantasy” series is seen as a cornerstone of video games and has won over video game audiences over the last three decades with its own lore of crystals, magic, chocobos, moogles and oversized weapons.

However this game, which follows a prince and his three loyal followers on a final road trip together before his impending marriage, marks a departure from the franchise by featuring modern day cars, clothing and mobile phones.

“So trying to create this true modern triple A game, we decided to go full out western approach, a global approach,” the game’s director Hajime Tabata told Reuters.

“And so for languages instead of going for six, we are now going to 20, releasing in various different regions to support (the) budget that we received for this.”

