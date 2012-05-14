Gannett says CFO resigns, names interim CFO

(Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Paul Saleh had resigned and the newspaper chain named its treasurer Michael Hart as interim CFO.

Saleh, who had joined Gannett in Nov 2010, has resigned to take up a position at a Fortune 200 company. Gannett has started a search for a new CFO.

Last month, the largest newspaper chain in the United States by circulation, had reported a decline in total revenue in the first quarter as advertisers fled the pages of newspapers and instead shifted spending to digital media.