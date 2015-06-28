FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Shares of Tegna could rise 20 percent: Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Tegna, the broadcasting and digital company being carved out of USA Today owner Gannett Co Inc, could rise 20 percent in the coming year after the two companies split on Monday, according to the June 29 edition of Barron‘s.

Tegna will own 46 broadcast stations, along with the Cars.com and CareerBuilder websites.

Gannett will continue to own USA Today, along with 92 local U.S. newspapers, and a number of British papers.

Existing shareholders will get one share of the new Gannett for every two shares they already own in the parent company, now called Tegna.

Tegna’s revenue is expected to jump 20 percent, to $3.1 billion, this year, with broadcast revenue alone slated to jump 18 percent, to $1.96 billion, the financial newspaper said.

If Tegna were to fetch a similar multiple to its peer Nexstar Broadcasting Group, the stock would be worth $37, Barron’s said. Tegna’s shares are scheduled to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, and its shares will probably open at about $30, it added.

Gannett’s “when issued” shares were trading last week at $14.90. Its shares will be lucky to tread water as the company seeks a whole new shareholder base, Barron’s said.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
