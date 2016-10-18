Gap to shut all eight Banana Republic stores in UK

The Gap store is pictured on Fifth Avenue in New York October 8, 2009.

(Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) said it would close all its eight Banana Republic stores in the UK as the struggling apparel retailer focuses on North America to revive its fortunes.

The company said it expects to close majority of the eight stores by the end of this year.

Banana Republic will continue to serve its UK customers through www.bananarepublic.co.uk, Gap said.

The company said in May that it would shut 75 Old Navy and Banana Republic stores overseas.