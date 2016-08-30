A sign hangs outside a GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Apparel retailer Gap Inc (GPS.N) said there was a "serious" fire at its distribution center in Fishkill, New York, on Monday.

All employees at the site were safe and an investigation was underway, Gap spokeswoman Debbie Felix said.

"While it will take time to understand the full impact and cause of the fire, we have contingency plans in place and are working across our North American network of distributions centers to continue to serve our customers," Felix said.

