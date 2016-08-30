Apparel retailer Gap Inc (GPS.N) said there was a "serious" fire at its distribution center in Fishkill, New York, on Monday.
All employees at the site were safe and an investigation was underway, Gap spokeswoman Debbie Felix said.
"While it will take time to understand the full impact and cause of the fire, we have contingency plans in place and are working across our North American network of distributions centers to continue to serve our customers," Felix said.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
Twitter to share ad revenue on videos by U.S. users
Twitter Inc on Tuesday stepped up its battle to attract video talent to its platform, saying it will allow U.S. users who upload a video to share in any advertising revenue it generates.
AstraZeneca to pay $5.52 million to resolve SEC foreign bribery case
NEW YORK U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that AstraZeneca Plc will pay $5.52 million to resolve a foreign bribery probe into improper payments by its sales and marketing staff to officials at state-controlled health care providers in China and Russia.
Airbus on course for record deliveries in August: executive
PARIS Airbus delivered more aircraft in August than for the same period in any previous year, its top planemaking executive said on Tuesday, in a breakthrough that improves its chances of meeting 2016 targets after earlier delays in receiving parts.