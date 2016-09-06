FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Gap distribution center fire intentionally set: NY state police
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 6, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Gap distribution center fire intentionally set: NY state police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fire that broke out at apparel retailer Gap Inc's distribution center in New York last week was intentionally set, the New York State Police said on Tuesday.

"The ATF National Response Team has concluded that the fire was incendiary in nature. This means that the fire was intentionally set," the state police said. (bit.ly/2c2fbEX)

Last week, the retailer reported the incident at its facility in Fishkill, New York, its primary distribution center for the U.S. Northeast. The company said that all employees were safe.

The state police and the ATF said they were continuing the investigation.

Gap, which reported a 3 percent fall in August comparable sales last week, said it was working to mitigate the impact of the fire on its business.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.