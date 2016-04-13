FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gap Inc names Sonia Syngal as Old Navy head
#Business News
April 13, 2016 / 8:51 PM / in 2 years

Gap Inc names Sonia Syngal as Old Navy head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers enter the Old Navy store in Broomfield, Colorado August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc (GPS.N) said it appointed Sonia Syngal as the president of Gap’s Old Navy division, a post which was vacant since the departure of Stefan Larsson.

Larsson, who is credited with reviving sales at Old Navy, left the retailer in October to replace American designer Ralph Lauren as CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N).

Syngal, a 12-year veteran at Gap, most recently served as executive vice president of global supply chain and product operations, the company said on Wednesday.

Jill Stanton, who served as interim leader of Old Navy, will serve as a strategic adviser to ensure a seamless transition, the retailer said.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

