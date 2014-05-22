FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gap quarterly profit falls 22 percent
May 22, 2014

Gap quarterly profit falls 22 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign outside a Gap store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) reported a 22 percent fall in quarterly profit hurt by weak demand for its Gap and Banana Republic apparel brands.

Net income fell to $260 million, or 58 cents per share, for the first-quarter ended May 3 from $333 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company had estimated a profit of 56-57 cents per share when it pre-announced results on May 8.

Net sales rose 1.2 percent to $3.77 billion, but comparable-store sales fell 1 percent, Gap said on Thursday.

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
