Garmin expects stronger dollar to slow growth

(Reuters) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN.O), a maker of GPS-based gadgets, said a stronger dollar would slow revenue growth and forecast a profit below market estimates for the full year.

Shares of the company, which also said research and development costs will eat slightly into operating margins, were down 9 percent in early trading on Wednesday.

Garmin gets a little less than half its revenue from outside the United States, primarily from Europe, Middle East and Africa.

There is nearly a one-in-three chance the euro will fall to parity with the dollar EUR= or lower in the coming year, according to a Reuters poll.

The dollar gained nearly 13 percent against a basket of major currencies .DXY in 2014, and is widely expected to keep rising.

Garmin forecast revenue of about $2.9 billion and pro forma earnings of about $3.10 per share for 2015. It expects operating margins to fall by one percentage point to 23 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.24 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Garmin is launching its Vivoactive smartwatch in the first quarter, as it tries to move away from its declining personal navigation devices (PND) business and relies more on higher-margin fitness products.

Vivoactive will be priced lower than Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) Apple Watch.

Growing sales of fitness, marine and aviation products would offset a decline in the PND business, Garmin said.

Rival Dutch navigation equipment maker TomTom NV (TOM2.AS) said last Thursday that it had won a second big contract with Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and expected sales to grow in 2015 for the first time in five years.

Sales in the PND business, which Garmin once dominated, fell about 11 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27.

Sales in Garmin’s fitness business, which makes high-margin products such as GPS-enabled watches that count calories and monitor heart beats, jumped about 70 percent.

Net sales rose 5.7 percent to $803.3 million.

Net income increased to $210.2 million, or $1.09 per share, from $163.6 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Garmin reported pro forma earnings of 77 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 78 cents per share on revenue of $789.9 million.

Garmin also said it would buy back $300 million of shares and would raise its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share from 48 cents.

Garmin shares were trading at $51.58 on the Nasdaq.