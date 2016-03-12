FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jennifer Garner explains how new faith film made her return to church
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
March 11, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Jennifer Garner explains how new faith film made her return to church

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cast member Jennifer Garner autographs posters at a photo call for the movie "Miracles from Heaven" in West Hollywood, California March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Los Angeles - In new faith film ‘Miracles from Heaven’, which is based on a true story, actress Jennifer Garner plays Christy Beam, the mother of a young girl Annabel (Kylie Rogers) who is diagnosed with an incurable and painful disease.

Because of the illness, pressure on the young family was high as Annabel had to undergo numerous hospital appointments and procedures.

However, one day Annabel was involved in a freak accident and fell from a tree and hit her head.  When she came to, doctors discovered she’d somehow been cured.

“I mean there’s reason there’s a movie and a book about it,” explained Garner in an interview. “It’s not a small thing that happened, it’s a really big thing that happened that this child would be cured of something that’s incurable and free from pain that she had for so many years but yeah, I think maybe I had a moment of cynicism about the story but not when I met Christy and certainly not when I met Annabel. ”

“This movie did bring faith back into the conversation of my life and did make me realize that my kids weren’t just going to get this via osmosis because my parents had given this to me, that I actually had to be intentional and to participate in it.  I think I’d been lazy about it so I got off my duff and we had a conversation and found a church we loved where we’ve been totally embraced and really happy,” she said.

 “Miracles from Heaven” goes on release in North America on March 14.

