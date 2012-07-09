FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
July 9, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Gartner raises global tech market growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The global outlook for technology spending growth has stabilized, research firm Gartner said on Monday, raising slightly its growth outlook for 2012.

“While the challenges facing global economic growth persist — the eurozone crisis, weaker U.S. recovery, a slowdown in China — the outlook has at least stabilized,” Richard Gordon, research vice president at Gartner, said in a statement.

Gartner now expects global IT spending to rise 3.0 percent this year, instead of a previously forecast 2.5 percent gain, but in constant U.S. dollar terms the forecast stood unchanged at 5.2 percent.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)

This story corrects the day mentioned in the first paragraph to Monday from Thursday

