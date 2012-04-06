FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Television News
April 6, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 6 years ago

"CSI" actor Gary Sinise cancels gigs after car accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Gary Sinise speaks at a ceremony where actor Charles Durning receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood July 31, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “CSI:NY” star Gary Sinise has pulled out of several musical concerts with his band, and other appearances, after being injured in a car accident last week, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Staci Wolfe gave no details of Sinise’s injuries but said he was a passenger in a car involved in an accident and was recovering at home under his doctor’s supervision.

Sinise, who plays Detective Mac Taylor in the popular TV crime series, canceled one concert with his Lt. Dan Band last weekend, postponed one gig in California next week, and the band’s website said an April 20 performance at a film festival in Florida also has been canceled.

Sinise, 57 plays bass guitar in the cover band which was formed in 2004 and performs mostly at charity gigs in support of U.S. soldiers and veterans groups.

Wolfe said Sinise hoped to reschedule the events at a later date.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

