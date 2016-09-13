Spain's Gas Natural to approve board seats September 21: source

The logo of Gas Natural is seen outside its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Gas Natural (GAS.MC) will approve board changes on September 21 after Repsol (REP.MC) and Criteria Caixa agreed to sell a combined 20 percent stake in the company for 3.8 billion euros ($4.3 billion), a source close to the board said on Tuesday.

The stake sale to New York-based infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which is expected to close by the end of the month, was announced on Monday, with the fund agreeing to pay 19 euros per share.

The operation is conditional on a series of new agreements over corporate governance between the three Gas Natural investors, including on the makeup of the 17-strong board.

Criteria will hold four seats, while Repsol and GIP will take three each, giving the three companies close to the two-thirds needed to approve dividend policy.