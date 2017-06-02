FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Exxon says Joliet, Illinois, refinery gasoline unit not shut
June 2, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 3 months ago

Exxon says Joliet, Illinois, refinery gasoline unit not shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said on Friday the gasoline-producing unit at its Joliet, Illinois, refinery was not shut, causing CBOB gasoline in the Chicago market to retreat close to the previous day's close, traders said.

CBOB gasoline climbed as much as 2 cents a gallon early on Friday as traders swapped rumors about a shutdown of 98,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at Exxon's 238,600-bpd Joliet refinery.

After Exxon's statement, CBOB was seen at an offer of 9 cents a gallon under the gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Energy News Today reported that production on the FCCU would be halted over the weekend for repairs to the 26,200-bpd alkylation unit.

CBOB gasoline traded early in Chicago on Friday at an 8-cent-a-gallon discount to the NYMEX gasoline contract on talk the FCCU was shut, traders said.

CBOB finished on Thursday at a 10.25-cent discount to the NYMEX.

Reporting by Erwin Seba and Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker

