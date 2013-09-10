FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gates Foundation CEO to retire, no successor named
September 10, 2013 / 4:09 PM / 4 years ago

Gates Foundation CEO to retire, no successor named

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates (L) and Microsoft Business Division President Jeff Raikes shake hands after the launch of Unified Communications 2007, a business communications software, in San Francisco October, 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis/Microsoft/Handout

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Jeff Raikes, the chief executive of Bill Gates’ $38 billion philanthropy organization announced his retirement on Tuesday, without a successor being named.

Raikes, a former Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) executive, has been CEO of the Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 2008.

The Nebraska native has been considered by some observers as an outside candidate to be Microsoft’s next CEO, but he gave no indication that might be in his plans.

“I‘m looking forward to doing some things I haven’t had time for, including my work at the Raikes Foundation, which is tackling youth and education issues,” he said in an email to employees at the Gates Foundation.

Raikes will remain in his position until a successor is named, the foundation said.

Reporting by Bill Rigby, editing by G Crosse

