FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GATX raises 2012 forecast, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 19, 2012 / 2:27 PM / in 5 years

GATX raises 2012 forecast, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rail and marine equipment leasing company GATX Corp GMT.N reported better-than-expected quarterly results on stronger performance in its rail segment, and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company’s shares rose 9.5 percent to $42.80 in morning trade to be one of the biggest percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

GATX, which operates and remarkets rail and marine assets in North America and Europe, said it expects to earn between $2.65 and $2.75 per share in 2012, up from $2.40 to $2.60 per share it expected earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $2.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $23.5 million, or 49 cents per share for the second quarter, from $26.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier, said the company valued at about $1.83 billion.

Excluding a tax adjustment, GATX earned 81 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $343 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 61 cents per shares on revenue of $333.3 million.

The rail segment, which leases out tank cars, freight car, and locomotives, contributed about 72 percent to Chicago-based GATX’s revenue for the second quarter helped by higher lease rates in North America.

Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.