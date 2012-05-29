FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marubeni says to buy Gavilon for $3.6 billion
#Business News
May 29, 2012 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

Marubeni says to buy Gavilon for $3.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp, Japan’s fifth-biggest trading house, said on Tuesday it would buy 100 percent of U.S. grain merchant Gavilon Holdings LLC for $3.6 billion.

Gavilon is the third-biggest U.S. grain merchant in terms of the size of its marketing network, behind Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill, and also has large energy and fertilizer trading assets.

Owners of Gavilon include hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson and billionaire investor George Soros.

Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson

