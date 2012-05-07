FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi, Itochu play down talk on Gavilon purchase
May 7, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Mitsubishi, Itochu play down talk on Gavilon purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) denied on Monday that it is in negotiations to buy U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.

Rival trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) also said nothing is under consideration regarding Gavilon.

Several people familiar with the matter said last week that trading firms Mitsubishi, Marubeni Corp (8002.T) and Mitsui & Co (8031.T) were evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson

