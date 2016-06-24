FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Former wrestler Hulk Hogan to serve on Gawker creditor committee
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 24, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan to serve on Gawker creditor committee

Jessica DiNapoli

1 Min Read

Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, testifies in court during his trial against Gawker Media, in St Petersburg, Florida March 8, 2016. Hogan testified on Tuesday he no longer was "the same person I was before" following personal setbacks and the humiliation suffered when the online news outlet Gawker posted a video of him having sex with a friend's wife.Tampa Bay Times/John Pendygraft/Pool

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose lawsuit against Gawker Media LLC precipitated its bankruptcy, will serve on the committee of unsecured creditors, according to a court filing.

The U.S. Trustee, a bankruptcy watchdog, appointed Hogan to the committee on Friday. Hogan won a $140 million judgment against Gawker in a lawsuit after the gossip website published an excerpt from a sex tape in which he appeared.

Gawker filed for bankruptcy this month with a plan to sell itself to online publisher Ziff Davis LLC for $90 million, setting the floor for bids in a court-supervised auction scheduled to take place later this summer.

The committee makes sure value is maximized for creditors, and in this case will ensure the sale generates the biggest recovery possible, according to attorneys familiar with the case.

Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.