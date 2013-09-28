FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Christie indicates he will appeal gay marriage ruling
September 28, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Christie indicates he will appeal gay marriage ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A spokesman for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Friday the state’s Supreme Court should make the “constitutional determination” regarding gay marriage’s legality, after a state judge ordered officials to begin allowing same-sex couples to marry starting October 21.

The response indicated that the state will appeal the ruling from Judge Mary Jacobson in Mercer County Superior Court in Trenton.

Christie, who vetoed a gay marriage bill in 2012, has said the issue should be decided in a popular referendum, a position his spokesman reiterated in a statement.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Gary Hill

