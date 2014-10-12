Gaza rebuilding conference secures $5.4 billion: Norway

CAIRO (Reuters) - A conference in Cairo on rebuilding the Gaza Strip after it was devastated in a war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas secured $5.4 billion in assistance on Sunday, Norway’s foreign minister said.

“The participants pledged around $5.4 billion, half of which will go towards rebuilding Gaza, and the assistance will be distributed in response to the daily needs of the Palestinian people,” Borge Brende said in comments translated into Arabic on Egyptian state television.