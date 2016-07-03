FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israeli realtor Gazit-Globe sells stake in Brazil's BR Malls
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 3, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Israeli realtor Gazit-Globe sells stake in Brazil's BR Malls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Gazit-Globe (GZT.TA), Israel's largest real estate development company, said on Sunday it sold part of its stake in Brazil-based BR Malls (BRML3.SA) for $52.6 million and used the funds to buy new property in Sao Paulo.

Gazit-Globe said its share in BR Malls was now less than 5 percent and was valued at roughly 90 million shekels ($23 million). It reported a 40 million shekel profit from the sale.

As part of its expansion in Brazil, Gazit-Globe purchased an office building and parking lot attached to a Sao Paulo commercial center for $47 million.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One EQY.N and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc (FCR.TO). It is the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon (CTY1S.HE) and controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate (ATRS.VI).

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.