Russia's Gazprom urges EU to continue talks in antitrust case

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom on Monday urged the European Commission to continue talks in an antitrust case after sending a formal statement of objections to the executive body.
“We believe that consultation with representatives of the European Commission should continue with the aim of finding a mutually beneficial solution,” Gazprom said in a statement.
Gazprom last week offered concessions in a bid to settle European Union charges of overcharging customers and blocking rivals in eastern Europe.
The Commission had in April charged the state-controlled company with abusing its dominant position and overcharging customers in Poland, Hungary and six other countries by up to 40 percent.
In response, Gazprom, which supplies a third of the EU’s gas needs and generates more than half its revenue there, said on Monday it had submitted a proposal to the EU competition authority, but gave no details.
In a separate letter to the Commission, known as a statement of objections, Gazprom said it believed the executive had used a wrong methodology in its investigation against the company.
It also rejected claims that prices it had set were excessive.
