FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom: no discussions to buy BP stake in TNK-BP: Ifax
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 4, 2012 / 10:49 AM / 5 years ago

Gazprom: no discussions to buy BP stake in TNK-BP: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of world’s top gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday the company has not discussed a possibility of acquiring BP’s (BP.L) stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP TNBP.MM, Interfax news agency reported.

Alexei Miller also said that French major Total (TOTF.PA) and Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) may see their stakes in Shtokman gas project downsized if a new partner is admitted.

Gazprom controls 51 percent in the project, which expects to produce gas from the offshore deposits in the Barents Sea. Total owns 25 percent, while Statoil has 24 percent in the venture.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.